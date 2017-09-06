Netflix Asks If Breaking Bad Is The Walking Dead Prequel

What if Breaking Bad was about more than Walter White starting as a bumbling chemistry teacher and turning himself into a full fledged monster?

What if he turned everyone into full fledged monsters?

Videos by ComicBook.com

What if Walter White’s Blue Sky meth started the zombie epidemic of another all time great show: The Walking Dead!

Well, there certainly are a lot of “what ifs” in the Breaking Dead fan theory that connects AMC’s two most popular series of all time, but Netflix does a pretty good job at explaining how Breaking Bad is actually the prequel to The Walking Dead. Blue Sky was even featured in The Walking Dead when it was found on Merle.

It’s not that far off that Walter White’s special blue crystal meth could cause the zombie apocalypse, leading to the events of Rick Grimes and his crew. Especially considering killer viruses are often spread through the illegal drug trade.

There was recently news out of Russia that a deadly drug called Krokodil causes a severe flesh-eating disease, turning users into zombie-like creatures.

The red Dodge Challenger connection is the most believable. What started out at Walt Jr’s car, ended up in The Walking Dead when Glenn stole the same exact car.

Going back to Breaking Bad, Skylar made Walter White return the car to the dealership where he spoke to an employee named…Glenn. This clearly places Glenn into the Breaking Bad storyline, right?

Even the Daryl and Jesse argument is legit because they both say the same cuss word…often.