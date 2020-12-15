Norman Reedus Says The Walking Dead Season 6 Second Half Is Emotionally Draining

One of the great things about The Walking Dead is that you never know which character will be the next to die. And based on recent comments by several members of the cast, fans had better keep a fresh box of tissues next to them for the rest of Season 6.

In a recent interview, Norman Reedus wouldn’t provide any details on what’s to come, but reveal that they shot scenes so upsetting that they had the crew in tears.

“I can’t tell you, but the second half of the season is so hardcore,” Reedus told Mens Fitness. “It’s sort of like the first half was the pulling back of an arrow with a bow, and the arrow has gained momentum. The second half is the really emotionally draining release. We’ve had so many scenes where our crew was crying because they were feeling so emotional and heavy.”

The Walking Dead returns February 14 at 9 PM ET on AMC.