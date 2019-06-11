Universal Pictures Developing Oblivion Song Movie With Robert Kirkman

Universal Pictures and Skybound are teaming up for an Oblivion Song movie. Oblivion Song has been the latest new series from The Walking Dead creator and writer Robert Kirkman. There are currently 15 issues of the Oblivion Song comics which have been published since its launch in March of 2018. The Oblivion Song movie is set to be a sci-fi drama on a script penned by Sean O’Keefe.

O’Keefe most recently penned Wonderland, an upcoming Mark Wahlberg film directed by Peter Berg, which has wrapped production. O’Keefe previously sold a script based on Kirkman’s Spenser series to Netflix.

Oblivion Song will be produced by Skybound’s film team, which includes Kirkman, The Walking Dead executive producer David Alpert, along with Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. Universal Studios Executive Vice president of Production Jon Mone and Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal.

The books are based in a somewhat post-apocalyptic world where 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. After the government gave up on trying to rescue these citizens, the hero of the story Nathan Cole continued returning to the abandoned world. Making daily trips, Nathan Cole risks his life to rescue those trapped in the Pennsylvania city. However, Nathan’s motivations run deeper than a simple urge to help those left behind.

Kirkman’s titles have spawned franchises such as AMC’s The Walking Dead and its spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead also is being developed into movies, with Andrew Lincoln set to reprise his role as Rick Grimes. His Outcast books landed a series at Cinemax, Invincible is being developed into a R-rated animated series and a separate live-action movie from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and has spawned several video games based on The Walking Dead and Thief of Thieves.

A release date and cast list of Oblivion Song have not yet been revealed.

