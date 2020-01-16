Ride With Norman Reedus Season 4 Features Two More Walking Dead Stars

Season 4 of Ride with Norman Reedus, the unscripted motorcycle travelogue following the global adventures of The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, is the latest season of the fan-favorite series to tap Reedus’ Walking Dead co-stars. Reedus will reunite with former co-star Michael Rooker, who played Merle Dixon, as part of a Dixon brothers reunion during the six-episode fourth season. Ryan Hurst, who menaces Reedus’ Daryl as always-masked Whisperer Beta in The Walking Dead Season 9 and 10, makes his debut on the program as the latest Walking Dead star to ride with Reedus: past episodes saw the bike enthusiast hit the road with Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Melissa McBride, Steven Yeun and Austin Amelio.

In the new season revving up Sunday, March 8, Reedus and Rooker will ride through Alabama and Georgia — the latter the filming home of The Walking Dead — before Reedus visits Kentucky, Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Other guests this season include Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket and Becky Goebel.

On The Walking Dead, Rooker played Merle, the older hick brother of Reedus’ Daryl. Despite the brothers’ rocky relationship that ended with Merle’s death in Season 3 episode “This Sorrowful Life” in 2013, the actors “hit it off” when starring together in the zombie drama’s earliest seasons.

“Working with Norman was a great pleasure,” Rooker said on Conversations Live following his Walking Dead exit. “I mean we built these two characters independently, yet at the same time, they came out feeling like brothers. Totally, these two guys felt like that we had grown up together. There was history. And how that works, you know, I’m not sure if anybody really knows. It’s just sometimes you jive with the material, you dig it, you jive with the other actor, man, and you’re just riffing on, and it just becomes this musical orchestra, a duet if you will.

After hitting it off on set, Reedus and Rooker “just kept on doing it.”

“Whenever they put us together, whenever we had a scene together, it would inevitable be the scene that almost every fan of The Walking Dead would talk about,” Rooker said. “Whenever we would get together, hell man, sparks would fly, and we would just go at it and kick ass. People dug it.”

Ride with Norman Reedus has already been renewed for a fifth season. Season 4 premieres on AMC Sunday, March 8 at midnight ET/11c.