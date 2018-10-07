‘The Walking Dead’ Cast and Crew Pay Respects to Scott Wilson

The Walking Dead Family is remembering Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson after the actor died Saturday aged 76.

Wilson’s rep confirmed to TMZ the actor passed away after a battle with leukemia.

Longtime The Walking Dead casting director Sharon Bialy paid tribute to Wilson by saying the star “gave Hershel heart & integrity,” thanking longtime executive producer Gale Anne Hurd and pointing to his role in 1967 crime drama In Cold Blood.

Jane McNeill, the actress behind Season Two’s short-lived Greene farm resident Patricia, shared a picture of herself hugging her “dear friend” Wilson, writing she “loved and admired” him.

Madison Lintz, who played Sophia Peletier in the series’ earliest seasons, wrote she “couldn’t say enough about how gracious and kind” Wilson was and that she was “blessed” to have starred alongside him on both The Walking Dead and Bosch.

Jesus actor Tom Payne called Wilson an “absolute legend” on Twitter. The social media site also saw a tribute penned by Payne’s co-star Khary Payton, who remembered Wilson for welcoming him into The Walking Dead Family.

“He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir,” the King Ezekiel star wrote, promising to continue.

Season Six stars Steve Coulter (Reg Monroe) and Major Dodson (Sam Anderson) hailed Wilson as “a kind, generous man” and “an extraordinary actor.”

The Walking Dead super-fan Yvette Nicole Brown, a frequent Talking Dead guest and once interim host, said she was “heartbroken” at the news and and called Wilson a “wonderful man.”

Series composer Bear McCreary wrote of Wilson: “He was always magnetic onscreen, a presence that will be forever appreciated and missed.”

Jeremy Palko, the actor who played Hilltop survivor Andy, remarked Wilson was “one of the kindest humans on this planet.” Peter Zimmerman, who plays Hilltop guard Eduardo, wrote Wilson was “so kind” and a “brilliant actor and person.”

Fear The Walking Dead stars Garret Dillahunt and Mo Collins also took to Twitter to share their respects to Wilson. “I was such a fan of Scott’s work on Walking Dead,” Collins wrote. “His warmth was so apparent.”

The Walking Dead‘s social media accounts memorialized Wilson as “a great actor and an even better person.”

“The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” the statement reads. “Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him.”

News of Wilson’s death broke just an hour after showrunner Angela Kang announced at New York Comic Con Wilson and Sonequa Martin-Green, who played Sasha across multiple seasons, will reappear in Season Nine as the show bids farewell to exiting Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln.

The Walking Dead Season Nine airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC starting October 7.

Scott will be remembered as a great actor and an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Our hearts go out to his wife, family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. pic.twitter.com/cTf4dParo7 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 7, 2018

“He will be dearly missed”

Actor Scott Wilson, who played beloved patriarch Hershel Greene on #TWD has passed away. Talking Dead would like to extend its deepest sympathies to all of Scott’s friends, family, and fans. He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/WYu8Lf6EoV — Talking Dead (@AMCTalkingDead) October 7, 2018

“Absolute Legend”

Goodbye Scott Wilson you absolute legend x — Tom Payne (@justanactor) October 7, 2018

The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family. He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend. pic.twitter.com/EhMm0dQbtx — Khary Payton (@kharypayton) October 7, 2018

“Gracious and Kind”

From the moment I met Scott Wilson, I loved and admired him. My dear friend! Godspeed Scott! #ScottWilson #Hershel pic.twitter.com/PyP6Gm93ps — Jane McNeill (@janemacneill) October 7, 2018

Rest In Peace Scott. Couldn’t say enough about how gracious and kind this man was. Blessed to have worked with him on both The Walking Dead and Bosch. ? pic.twitter.com/3WpkauhBzl — Madison Lintz (@madison_lintz) October 7, 2018

“Rest Easy”

Rest easy my friend…… rest easy. — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) October 7, 2018

Scott Wilson is gone. What a kind, generous man. Rest in peace, dear man. You left quite a mark so many people.#TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/lPpanT8Ofd — Steve Coulter (@coulter28) October 7, 2018

Devastated by the passing of Scott Wilson. He was a true Gentleman, a Son, a Husband, a Father, a Friend. An Artist of such excellence. He was forever Young, and made everything better. My deepest Respect and Condolences to his. I am honored to have know him. He taught me so much pic.twitter.com/Yt8ZmC1c45 — lew temple (@LewTempleActor) October 7, 2018

“Heartbroken”

I am working today so I just heard the news about the passing of #ScottWilson. He was a wonderful man and I am heartbroken. #RIP #Hershel #TWD https://t.co/PPDeQ3qRIE — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 7, 2018

In loving memory Scott Wilson, a friend and an extraordinary actor. You will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/3H5MkV4q6p — Major Dodson (@Major_Dodson) October 7, 2018

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Scott Wilson. It was a true pleasure to be in your presence. One of the kindest humans on this planet. You will truly be missed. RIP Scott. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTfzkDwRYw — Jeremy Palko (@JeremyPalko) October 7, 2018

I was fortunate enough to meet Scott Wilson at a convention in 2017. I only spoke to him briefly but he was so kind in those moments. Brilliant actor and person. Rest easy ?? #TWDFamily — Peter Luis Zimmerman (@IamPeterZ) October 7, 2018

RIP ScottWilson. U gave Hershel heart & integrity. Pride -casting @WalkingDead_AMC . I remembered In Cold Blood Thank U to @GunnerGale @FrankDarabont @fhttps://deadline.com/2018/10/scott-wilson-dies-walking-dead-actor-played-hershel-the-veterinarian-was-age-76-1202477939/ — Sharon Bialy (@SharonBialy) October 7, 2018

“Go easy”

I am very sad to learn of Scott Wilson’s passing. I had the pleasure of writing music for him on @WalkingDead_AMC and @DamienAETV. He was always magnetic onscreen, a presence that will be forever appreciated and missed. #RIP https://t.co/SfSESlKrxu — Bear McCreary ?? (@bearmccreary) October 7, 2018