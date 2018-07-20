Some ‘Talking Dead’ Fans Supporting Chris Hardwick with ‘Stand With Chris’ Movement

Talking Dead viewers continue to show support for ousted host Chris Hardwick after AMC distanced themselves from the comedian in light of abuse allegations made against Hardwick by former longtime girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.

In the month since Dykstra stepped forward accusing Hardwick of sexual and emotional abuse, Hardwick supporters have launched both a petition and the #IStandWithChrisHardwick hashtag intended to give the disgraced Talking Dead host a fair shake in the wake of the allegations.

The petition, launched by Carrie Lynne after news of the situation broke June 16, has pulled nearly 37,000 signatures of its 50,000 goal in the last four weeks.

Hardwick was “accused, not convicted” of sexual assault “by an ex girlfriend that decided to blog about their past relationship,” the petition reads. The petition hopes to rally supporters who agree it’s wrong to have removed Hardwick from multiple hosting duties before enacting the proper investigation.

Following publication of Dykstra’s Medium piece — where she disclosed her account of alleged sexual and emotional abuse and career blacklisting by Hardwick — Nerdist scrubbed all mention of Hardwick, its co-founder, and owners Legendary Entertainment made clear Hardwick had not been involved with the nerd-centric company for months.

AMC, who produces and airs both Talking Dead and pop culture chat show Talking with Chris Hardwick, pulled the sophomore season of the latter just days ahead of its planned June 17 debut. The network reportedly faced “pressure” from celebrity guest representatives who were “very uncomfortable” with their clients being associated with Hardwick in the #MeToo and Time’s Up era of sexual assault and harassment enlightenment in Hollywood.

Guests set to appear on the eight-episode season included Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Lion King star Donald Glover, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt, and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, executive producers of AMC’s Preacher. Guest reps urged AMC to at least postpone season 2 until Dykstra’s claims could be thoroughly investigated.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” AMC said in a statement issued June 16. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

Hardwick was to hold multiple Comic-Con panel moderating gigs, including panel moderator duties for Warner Bros.’ DC Films panel and both Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead.

Frequent Talking Dead guest Yvette Nicole Brown has since assumed Hardwick’s Comic-Con duties and will serve as interim Talking Dead host for both a Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special, airing August 5, and the returned Talking Dead, airing after Fear‘s mid-season premiere on August 12.

“I will say this once. I am filling in for a friend, which I have done before,” Brown said on Twitter, making clear she is “not jockeying for a job.” ComicBook.com was the first to report the calls of online commentators who took to social media rallying for Brown to fill in as host.

In a response penned by Hardwick and published through Deadline late June 16, Hardwick said he was “blindsided” and “devastated” by Dykstra’s accusations, adding he “at no time” sexually assaulted her.

Dykstra alleged Hardwick pressured her into sex against her will and, following their split, “made calls to several companies [she] received regular work from to get [her] fired by threatening to never work with them.”

“He succeeded,” she wrote. “I was blacklisted.” Dykstra claims to possess audio and video proof supporting her allegations.

TMZ has since revealed texts the former lovers originally exchanged in 2014 and 2015. Late last month, Thor star Jaimie Alexander showed support for friend Hardwick and shared the petition, then signed over 12,000 times.

AMC’s investigation is ongoing.

A Divisive Issue

Does anybody else find it interesting that we have been tweeting and retweeting the crap out of #IStandWithChrisHardwick and yet I’ve never seen it trending… ? pic.twitter.com/dFr0Q0EfZT — Laci Pants (@L_MCCOY) July 12, 2018

“Innocent Until Proven Guilty”

I know it’s not an AMC network but can someone explain how a show featuring a CONVICTED RAPIST can still air while shows featuring an innocent man with, what amounts to, vague accusations against him get pulled? #IStandWithChrisHardwick @hardwick @LydiaHearst @PatriciaHearst pic.twitter.com/q8TpZehYo2 — Nancy Andrade (@nansanityfit) July 12, 2018

Support Continues

Though Unnamed in the ‘Medium’ Piece, Dykstra’s Comments Concern Hardwick

#ISTANDWITHCHRISHARDWICK



No one should lose their job or have their reputation destroyed based off of 1 allegation that doesn’t even name the abuser. @hardwick @LydiaHearst @WalkingDead_AMC @AMC_TV — Lisa Wooten (@w00tenlisa) July 12, 2018

“Witch Hunt”

I am passionate about injustice and the witch hunt for the blood of @hardwick continues to infuriate me!! I have done my due diligence and I’m on his side until the end. Join the cause. This can happen to anyone.#ISTANDWITHCHRISHARDWICK — Kairos (@KairosOfLife) July 12, 2018

Pending Investigation

I AM NOT A BOT, I’M NOT GETTING PAID. I believe every accusation should be taken seriously, but those that are unsubstantiated/implied shouldn’t be allowed to tarnish someone’s reputation & livelihood. #IStandWithChrisHardwick — Tiffany Wood (@LadyOtterWay) July 12, 2018

AMC Boycott?