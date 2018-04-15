‘Talking Dead’ Has A Massive Season Finale Line-Up

Following The Walking Dead Season Eight finale and Fear the Walking Dead Season Four premiere episodes, Talking Dead will have a special-edition show to recap All Out War’s conclusion and the crossover’s beginning.

Joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will be The Walking Dead stars Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Lennie James, along with Fear the Walking Dead stars Garret Dillahunt and Danay García. Also joining are Executive Producers Robert Kirkman and Scott Gimple.

Lincoln and James have worked together on The Walking Dead since its first episode, making them the only remaining cast members from the show’s earliest days. Lincoln is set to return for Season Nine while James will head over to Fear the Walking Dead to carry out the crossover over across its fourth season and possibly longer. Morgan joined The Walking Dead in its Season Six finale as Negan and has polarized audiences since his debut with the villain.

Dillahunt joins Fear the Walking Dead as a gunslinging cowboy by the name of John Dorie. Garcia returns to the show as Luciana, having joined in its third season but being sidelined for most of Season Three.

Kirkman is credited as creating The Walking Dead, having first publishing its comic book source material in 2003. Gimple is The Walking Dead‘s current showrunner but will be shifted to the role of Chief Content Officer to oversee all of the Dead universe following the Season Eight finale, with Angela Kang stepping in as showrunner for Season Nine.

The finale, set to air for an additional ten minutes than the standard hour-long broadcast slot on Sunday night, is titled, “Wrath.” The official synopsis for Wrath reads, “The communities join forces in the last stand against the Saviors as all-out war unfolds.” Based on photos from the episode released by AMC, many (if not all) of the show’s characters will be present.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.