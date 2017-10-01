Following Fear the Walking Dead Episode 3×13, AMC will air its hour-long recap show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Fans of the zombie drama will have reason to be excited for Sunday’s episode as Alicia Clark actress Alycia Debnam-Carey will join Hardwick to talk about the episode which will propel her character into a position of leadership.

Debnam-Carey joined Fear the Walking Dead in its earliest episodes, playing a version of Alicia who was a timid, book-smart high school student ready to make bad decisions in the apocalypse. Since, Alicia has evolved into one of the best equipped survivors on the series, quickly taking action and thinking rationally whenever necessary.

Outside of Fear the Walking Dead, Debnam-Carey recently starred in the horror thriller Friend Request and previously played fan-favorite Lexa on CW’s The 100.

Also joining Talking Dead on Sunday night will be Aisha Tyler, who is best known for her voice work as Lana Kane on Archer. Tyler’s resume, however, extends to several hosting roles on shows such as The Talk and Whose Line Is It Anyway, plus roles in Criminal Minds and BoJack Horseman.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 3×13 is titled, “This Land Is Your Land.” The official synopsis for This Land Is Your Land reads, “With the Ranchers trapped and without hope, Alicia is thrust into a position of leadership where she’s forced to make life-changing decisions.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.