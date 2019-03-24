Following Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead, AMC‘s weekly recap show Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to discuss the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season. The new episode of Talking Dead will begin significantly later than usual, however.

On hand to talk with Chris Hardwick about The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 will be The Walking Dead universe’s chief content officer Scott Gimple, along Avi Nash and a surprise cast member.

Talking Dead is scheduled to air at 11:27pm ET, as it will follow an extended episode of The Walking Dead with an episode of Into the Badlands airing between the zombie drama and recap show. For fans seeking immediate conversation and insight, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live at FaceBook.com/ComicBookNOW with a complete breakdown of the episode.

Gimple worked as The Walking Dead‘s showrunner in its fourth season through the eighth. Following Season Eight, Gimple moved into a chief content officer role as Angela Kang stepped in as showrunner. Given Gimple’s appearance on the Talking Dead, many are suspecting a monumental episode which will require the universe’s top dog’s input.

Nash joined The Walking Dead as Siddiq in its eighth season. Nash is among several cast members to showcase their impressive acting skills in Sunday night’s episode. Outside of The Walking Dead, Nash is known for roles in Barry and Learning to Drive.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×15 is titled, “The Calm Before.” The official synopsis for The Calm Before reads, “The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years. While some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.” The episode is directed by Laura Belsey on a script from Geraldine Inoa and Channing Powell.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.