Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Chris Hardwick will have a trio of guests on Talking Dead to recap the episode.

Joining Hardwick are Pollyanna McIntosh, Ron Funches, and a surprise cast member from The Walking Dead. Episode 8×14 is titled, “Still Gotta Mean Something.” The official synopsis for Still Gotta Mean Something reads, “A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery. Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest. Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.”

McIntosh portrays Jadis on The Walking Dead, having joined in the show’s seventh season. Sunday’s episode will offer her character some intense growth, as she carries out her plan with Savior leader Negan.

Funches is a comedian best known for starring in NBC’s Undateable but has appeared on Hardwick’s @midnight and Talking Dead in the past.

The surprise cast member is anybody’s guess. With Rick, Morgan, Carol, and Negan primed to play major roles in the episode, Andrew Lincoln, Lennie James, Melissa McBride, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are all viable guesses.

With only three episodes left in Season Eight of The Walking Dead, the All Out War saga will begin to show signs of its conclusion in Episode 8×14. However, strongly written dialogue will offer some of the most significant character development on the AMC series this season.

As the synopsis points out, Carol will be on a search for someone near the forest. Given her current scenario, this will likely be a search similar to that of The Walking Dead‘s second season. With Henry missing after accidentally freeing the Saviors from their Hilltop captivity, Carol’s search will be reminiscent of her search for Sophia.

To watch the new episode online, use Sling TV or head over to AMC’s official website after its airing to watch for free using cable or satellite provider log in information.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.