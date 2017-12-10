‘Talking Dead’ Guests For ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale Revealed

Following Sunday’s midseason finale of The Walking Dead, AMC will air its recap show Talking Dead with a couple of exciting guests from the zombie drama.

According to AMC’s official programming guide, host Chris Hardwick will be joined by showrunner Scott Gimple, King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton, and Walking Dead super fan Yvette Nicole Brown. (Photo: AMC)

Gimple became showrunner of The Walking Dead in January of 2013. As a longtime fan of Robert Kirkman‘s comics, Gimple has helped maintain the feeling and story provided in the source material while also packing a few surprises in for the most hardcore fans.

Payton joined The Walking Dead as King Ezekiel, leader of the Kingdom community in Season 7. Payton’s debut came in the Greg Nicotero-directed Episode 7×02, The Well, which introduced fans to both his character and community, also revealing the return of Melissa McBride’s Carol after experiencing dangerous wounds in the Season 6 finale.

Yvette Nicole Brown has appeared on Talking Dead on several occasions. While she is known to Walking Dead fans as a super fan of the AMC series, she also has an impressive acting resume. The actress has appeared in titles which include Community, Drake & Josh, and The Odd Couple.

Episode 8×08, the midseason finale, is titled, “How It’s Gotta Be.” The official synopsis for How It’s Gotta Be reads, “Every story and battle from the first half of the season comes together.” The episode has an extended run time, scheduled to run from 9 pm ET to 10:28 pm ET before the new episode of Talking Dead.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.