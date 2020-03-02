The Waking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Stalker

The Walking Dead Episode 10×10 starts with Beta ominously descending into a tunnel beneath an RV. The second-in-command of the Whisperers is going to use a tunnel or sewer system which the Whisperers have been aware of to infiltrate Alexandria. His arrival, coming at night, seems to be a nod to the “Thriller” music video or Dawn of the Dead films where zombies reach up through the ground, emerging near a grave stone. Beta climbs out of the ground near the graves of Carl and Abraham.

Ahead of Beta’s arrival, Gamma heads over to Alexandria and reveals herself to the community. Gabriel and Rosita are skeptic of her willingness to help them but Gamma explains that the baby at the Hilltop is her nephew and its mother, her sister, is dead. She claims Alpha moved the herd which is how Daryl’s group got trapped and she is willing to make a map to help the group be found. Rosita doesn’t believe her, so she knocks her out and throws her into Alexandria’s jail cell.

Gabriel’s Leadership

While Gamma is in the jail cell, Gabriel questions her. He does not seem to believe her until Gamma admits that she killed her sister, referencing when she got her sister fed to walkers as a means to protect Alpha. Gamma mocks him prior, but Gabriel shows how much of a savage he’s become by saying, “I’ve spoken to God. He told me to hang you.” Ultimately, the admission of killing her sister for Alpha seems to gain Gabriel’s trust.

In front of the council, Gamma explains how to get into Alpha’s territory safely. She promises the border is clear because it is too long for Alpha to defend. Rosita isn’t buying it. Gabriel wants to send out two rescue parties for their people and calls everyone out for being afraid of the Whisperers. He wants to expose the group as cowards and capture as many Whisperers as possible, keeping them alive and pulling their teeth or taking their fingers as a means to get them to “drop the act” of being a Whisperer.

Alpha v. Daryl

Meanwhile, outside of the cave, Alpha is on the move with a couple of Whisperers. Daryl is sneaking around. His original plan of looking for another entrance as a means to help Connie and Magna who were trapped inside diverges into hunting Alpha and getting revenge for the trouble this villain has caused.

This leads to an intense fight sequence where Daryl takes out Alpha’s Whisperer pals in a shallow river. They exchange slices of each other, both badly injured, until Daryl gets the best of Alpha and asks where his people are. He ends up getting stabbed in the leg with a knife as his own blood clouds his vision.

They eventually stumble into a gas station, both tremendously weakened. Alpha used her shotgun to clang on some metal and attract walkers which will protect her and attack Daryl. He desperately fights them off, using the knife from his leg to put them down, but losing a lot of blood and energy in the process.

The Rescue

In their house, Gabriel and Rosita debate his leadership. She claims he is being erratic and is itching for a fight. She can feel that Coco is wondering where Siddiq is and she doesn’t want Coco to lose Gabriel, too. She quickly heads up without much of a goodbye.

When Gamma is back in her cell, Judith talks with her and asks for her real name and back story. Gamma can only tell her that her name is Mary and that she was from Santa Monica. Her parent’s names were John and Alice. She went to school and she can’t remember much else because Alpha has a way of making people forget. Judith thinks that had Mary stumbled across Rick’s path, she would have turned out better.

At the last minute, Gabriel orders for a skeleton crew to stay back while he and others will head out on the recon mission. Laura and Rosita will take point at home. Rosita has been having nightmares about the Whisperers and dying. They kiss goodbye. “I’ll see you soon,” he tells her.

Beta’s Havoc

Beta’s infiltration of Alexandria claims the lives of several unknown characters. He kills them and allows them to reanimate as walkers, becoming weapons for the Whisperers within the community’s own walls. He wants to kill Gamma but Laura helps her escape, ultimately getting herself thrown at the wall and possibly killed. In a house, Judith shoots Beta and tries to help Gamma escape. He has a bullet proof vest on. Rosita fights him and almost wins but can’t pull it off, so Gamma, with a knife to her own throat insists, he has to do what she says because Alpha wants her alive. He agrees and they leave but not before there is chaos and death in Alexandria.

On their way back, Gabriel’s group comes across Beta and Gamma. She pleads with them to believe her while Beta scurries into the woods. Gabriel narrowly spares Gamma.

The Ending

In the gas station, Alpha talks to Daryl as she fades. “Pain made me,” she says. “Pain made you. Pain made my Lydia.” Daryl insists that she lost Lydia and drove her away because she didn’t love her. She ultimately tries to make her way to Daryl but can’t get to him, stumbling and falling along the way.

As life fades from Alpha, Lydia appears with Daryl’s crossbow. Alpha thinks she is there for her and ultimately begs her to kill her so she can be in charge of the Whisperers. Lydia decides to leave her behind and help Daryl instead. As they talk later, Lydia explains that she just happened to be nearby.

At home, some groups of survivors ride out for treatment from doctors at the Hilltop after Scott discovers how Beta got into Alexandria.

The episode ends with Alpha laying near her people with a knife at her own stomach. She explains all of the barbaric reasons for why they free and claims, “We are the end of the world.”