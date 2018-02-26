AMC has released an extended sneak peek look at The Walking Dead 8×10, “The Lost and the Plunderers.”

Following the Saviors’ explosive attacks on Alexandria and the Kingdom, Negan and right-hand-man Simon are looking to get straight with Jadis and the garbage people — who have since thrown in with Rick Grimes.

“Eliminating those who reneged might leave us a tad short on ammo,” Simon says, “but its worth it.”

“I need you to hear me on this, Simon. Those piss-stained double-crossers may have pulled a triple-cross, but it doesn’t change the fact that they are still a resource,” Negan says. “So you’re gonna choke back whatever shit is stirring up inside you and remind them that a deal with the Saviors is a lock, stock, suck-my-barrel deal. Deliver the standard message. Take one out… and the rest will fall in line.”

He really needs him to hear this.

“Just one, Simon,” Negan says. A shit-eating grin grows across his face — signaling bad times ahead for the Scavengers.

The strained confrontation comes as Negan’s relationship with his aide-de-camp grows ever more strained.

“I think it’s civil discourse,” Simon actor Steven Ogg told ComicBook.com. “They have different ideas. There’s nothing wrong with having a group, and having two people disagree. And I think that’s what we see.”

Negan and the general have “some different ideas brewing” about how to handle their business, Ogg said, and the fresh death of Alexandria’s Carl isn’t going to change anything — even though Negan had an affinity with the teen and saw Carl as the future.

“At the end of the day, everyone’s doing their thing, right? Trying to survive, trying to win,” Ogg said.

“So, I think it’s not really going to change much. It’s like ‘Yeah, well, people die. This is what happens,’” he added. “But we still have a war to fight. And we still want to win, and we’ve still got to figure out who’s doing who. So, I don’t think it changes the way Simon takes his piss in the morning, put it that way.”

The trailer for episode 8×10 sees Simon visit the Scavengers’ junkyard as a vengeful Rick sets his sights on Negan.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.