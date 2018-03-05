AMC has released an extended sneak peek at The Walking Dead 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or.”

Daryl Dixon is on a mission.

After escaping from the tunnels beneath Alexandria in 8×09 following the bombing of their walled-off community by the Saviors, Daryl, Rosita, Tara and the Alexandrians are on their way to the Hilltop.

As seen in the preview for 8×11, the trek is a dangerous one: the fleeing Alexandrians are being hunted by the Saviors, and their journey will take them through a dangerous swamp littered with the gnawing undead.

Rosita catches up with Daryl, far ahead of everyone else. “Where are they?”

“They needed rest,” she says. “They’re exhausted. They haven’t slept.”

“All right. Ten minutes, then we keep going,” Daryl says. “I’m gonna go back and cover our tracks.”

Tara interjects.

“I have a question,” she says, gesturing towards an out-of-the-way Dwight, who is hanging back and keeping his distance. “Is there a reason why he’s still breathing?”

Daryl, who would shed no tears over the two-faced Dwight, tells her, “Fight ain’t over.”

“It is for him. I’m done waiting,” Tara says, lusting for revenge on the man who killed her girlfriend Denise with Daryl’s bow.

Even the often emotionally volatile and reactive Daryl shoots her down.

“Not now. Not yet.”

“He’s right,” Rosita says, acting as the voice of reason after having learned her less about reacting and going off the reservation. “Dwight could have an angle we don’t know about. He could help. He wants to. Can’t give that up yet.”

A beat.

“We just lost the kid,” she says. “Let’s just stop. At least until we get to the Hilltop.”

Despite Daryl and Rosita’s orders to stand down, the preview for 8×11 sees Tara consumed with vengeance and sticking a gun in Dwight’s face and ready to pull the trigger.

“There’s not a friendship but I guess I’m sort of their last resort,” Dwight actor Austin Amelio told ComicBook.com about his on-thin-ice relationship with Daryl and the Alexandrians.

With Dwight’s double cross exposed — Laura, the Savior with the barcode neck tattoo, learned he was aiding the Alexandrians in 8×09 — Dwight would undoubtedly face justice at the hands of Lucille, were he to return to the Sanctuary.

As Dwight’s fate remains to be seen, 8×11 promises an emotional reunion when the Alexandrians reach the Hilltop, where Maggie, Enid and Carol look to learn of Carl’s death.

“Dead Or Alive Or” airs Sunday, March 11 at 9/8c on AMC.