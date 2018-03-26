‘The Walking Dead’ Gave Away a Big Comic Book Moment

The Walking Dead 8×13, “Do Not Send Us Astray”, saw Simon and the Saviors commit a deadly attack on the Hilltop using weapons tainted with walker guts.

Several members of the AHK alliance were struck down with gut-dipped bolts or stabbed with contaminated blades, giving them injuries they would later succumb to before reanimating as flesh-hungry zombies.

Among the victims were Tobin, Carol’s sort-of lover, Alexandria’s Bruce, Hilltop’s Wesley, and Dr. Dana, Kevin, and Kurt of the Kingdom.

Another almost-victim was Tara, who was felled by a bolt fired by former Savior Dwight.

The Savior general, who has since ultimately proved his loyalty to AHK, had no choice but to take aim at Tara with his bow to prevent her death at the hands of a going-in-for-the-kill Simon.

When the Alexandrians learned of the Saviors’ biological warfare, Tara’s fate was left up in the air as she’s left to wonder if she’ll be the next to fall victim to the fatal sickness.

The moment was inspired by a major moment from the pages of The Walking Dead issue #123, which saw Rick — not Tara — struck with a seemingly infected arrow.

In the comics…

In the final pages of issue #123, Negan and the Saviors roll up to the Hilltop’s gates where they launch a full-blown assault.

Taking advantage of the ensuing chaos and gunfire, the Savior leader instructs Dwight to take aim at Rick.

“Shoot him — take Rick out,” Negan orders. “Even if it’s not a kill shot — that muck will make him sick. It’s perfect.”

Negan barks in a hesitant Dwight’s face, demanding he “do it!”

SHUKK!

Moments later, Rick is caught off guard with a lone bolt to the abdomen.

The lone bolt goes clean through, dropping Rick to the floor.

“Rick’s as good as dead — and without him, they’re nothing,” Negan says with a satisfied smirk. “Game f—king over.”

Dwight, You Ignorant Savior

Issue #124 picks up with Rick during a reprieve from the fight.



“F—king Dwight,” Rick tells Nicholas. “He’s been playing us all along.”

Rick is in clear pain. Calls Dwight an a-hole.

After fending off the second round of the Saviors’ attack, the Hilltop learns the Saviors had been fighting with tainted melee weapons, dooming anyone on the receiving end to death.

Doomed?

Dr. Carson treats the injured — Nicholas, Arnold, Richard — who are battling a severe fever.

“Anyone who was injured by one of their weapons… no matter how minor the wound… will… die,” Carson says.

“Dad?” asks a shocked Carl.

Not Doomed.

“It’s been twelve hours and not so much as a fever,” Rick tells an assembled Carl, Michonne, Ezekiel, Andrea, and Jesus.

“I’m not sick.”

Rick says that, coupled with Dwight’s actions during the attack, signifies “Dwight really is on our side.”

Negan will think he’s dying or dead, Rick says, putting into motion a plan of attack that would bring the fight to the Saviors on two fronts.

What Happens Next

Negan returns to the Hilltop’s gates where he demands to see their new leader, only to be surprised to see Rick.

“Dwight?! This better be a f—king ghost!” Negan yells.

Rick and Negan come face-to-face, Negan suggesting they “let things go back to the way they were.”

“I want to let you in on a little secret. I don’t really enjoy killing,” Negan tells him, bringing up Glenn. “I never wanted to do that. You made me do it. Don’t make me do it again.”

Rick tells him, fine, end the fighting. “Let’s do this right. Let’s work together.”

Negan asks if he’s proposing the groups “hold hands and sing songs.”

“I’m proposing you stop f—king everything up so that we can live,” Rick says, telling him the resisters are fighting for “a world without Negan.”

For what happens after that, you’ll have to read issue #125 of the comics or keep watching, as the show will undoubtedly tackle what is one of the comics’ biggest moments by the end of Season Eight.

How it all will go down, exactly, remains to be seen, especially when you remember the ominous flash-forwards sprinkled throughout the season.

Rick’s Wound

While Tara has been given the plot point of receiving a mercy “kill” from Dwight in the show, there’s still the matter of Rick’s gaping wound seen in the Season Eight mid-season premiere.

Rick is seen leaning against a tree, looking red-eyed and sweaty, blood pooling on his side. His hand is looking messed up.

Now that Rick’s comic book moment has been given to Tara, the season just became more unpredictable as we await to find out what has put Rick in such bad shape. “My mercy prevails over my wrath,” he mutters to himself, a mantra he first uttered in the Season Eight premiere.

Executive producer Scott Gimple addressed the flash-forward, telling Entertainment Weekly that situation will continue to play out.

When when it comes to those “red-eyed Rick” scenes, Gimple teased, “answers are coming.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.