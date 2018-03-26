AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something.”

Per the official synopsis:

A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery; Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest; Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.

Following the disastrous attack on the Hilltop that left several dead, Rick and Morgan embark on a mission to hunt down the escaped Savior prisoners while Daryl and Rosita head out on a mission of their own to take out the man supplying the Saviors with bullets: Eugene.

“We finish it,” Rick tells Morgan. “You and me.”

Elsewhere, Daryl and Rosita set aim on Eugene’s outpost, where they just may have to take out their old friend.

“They have our bullet maker,” Rosita says. “We don’t take out the machines. We take out the man.”

Meanwhile, Jadis — who faked her death to survive the Saviors’ massacre of the Scavengers — has Negan tied up and held prisoner, for reasons unknown…

The Hilltop successfully warded off an invading Savior army lead by an off-the-reservation Simon, but the victory came at a cost: several AHK members, including Tobin, fell victim to the Saviors’ blades and arrows defiled with walker guts.

Succumbing to their illnesses, several more of AHK’s fighters perished from fever and reanimated, attacking fellow survivors and claiming even more lives.

Despite having an opportunity to assassinate Simon, Dwight instead chose to launch a bolt into Tara’s shoulder — a move that saved her from Simon, who was closing in for the death blow, but one that came at the cost of making Dwight appear to be loyal to the Saviors.

As the alliance between Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom struggles to come to terms with the Saviors’ new tactic of using infected weaponry as part of warfare, Rick and Maggie must now contest with their own demons as they confront their lust for blood and their desires to see all Saviors eradicated.

The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” airs Sunday, April 1 at 9/8c on AMC.