‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Question How Everyone Stays So Well-Groomed

The Walking Dead‘s Rosita is raising some eyebrows.

Rosita had a big moment in Sunday’s The Walking Dead when she viciously told off her old buddy Eugene before opening fire on the vomit-spewing genius — but fans can’t help but notice how well-groomed Rosita is during war time.

The tough as nails Rosita got shot in The Walking Dead season 7 finale, and spent much of season 8 recovering at Alexandria, whose luxuries include running water and electricity — a rarity in the apocalypse. (In real life, Rosita actress Christian Serratos welcomed a baby.)

That’s plenty of time to attend to some grooming when you’re sidelined and waiting to hop back into action, as Rosita did when she and Daryl set out in an attempt to capture Eugene and prevent him from manufacturing endless ammunition for the Saviors.

Those grooming standards go for the men, too — their “fastidiously groomed” beards are called into question — even though we’ve seen characters perform maintenance like shaving and getting haircuts.

Even in the zombie apocalypse, you want to look fresh.

