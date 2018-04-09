‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Question How Everyone Stays So Well-Groomed

The Walking Dead‘s Rosita is raising some eyebrows.

Rosita had a big moment in Sunday’s The Walking Dead when she viciously told off her old buddy Eugene before opening fire on the vomit-spewing genius — but fans can’t help but notice how well-groomed Rosita is during war time.

The tough as nails Rosita got shot in The Walking Dead season 7 finale, and spent much of season 8 recovering at Alexandria, whose luxuries include running water and electricity — a rarity in the apocalypse. (In real life, Rosita actress Christian Serratos welcomed a baby.)

That’s plenty of time to attend to some grooming when you’re sidelined and waiting to hop back into action, as Rosita did when she and Daryl set out in an attempt to capture Eugene and prevent him from manufacturing endless ammunition for the Saviors.

Those grooming standards go for the men, too — their “fastidiously groomed” beards are called into question — even though we’ve seen characters perform maintenance like shaving and getting haircuts.

Even in the zombie apocalypse, you want to look fresh.

I just wanna know where all these Walking Dead ladies are getting their eyebrows done in a post-apocalyptic hellscape — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) April 9, 2018

The Walking Thread — Jason Gottlieb (@ohaiom) April 9, 2018

When you’re in the Zombie apocalypse but you still keep them eyebrows on fleek ??‍♀️??‍♂️??‍♀️?@cserratos @TWDFamily @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/uehRNqClss — James Stormy Sheppard (@sheppard_stormy) April 9, 2018

Rosita, HOW are your eyebrows on FLEEK in the apocalypse?! #twd pic.twitter.com/JqdmCkKAZM — Ashley Okoye Edwards (@forevr_redeemed) April 9, 2018

Wow Rosita’s eyebrows are perfectly arched and filled. ?? #TWD — TIFFANY (@tiffydawnjones) April 9, 2018

Me trying to figure out how Rosita’s eyebrows stay flawless in a zombie apolocalypse. #TWD #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/TpxyRw6yPy — Kia Buchanan (@kiabia813) April 9, 2018

Damn, Rosita’s eyebrows are on point in the apocalypse.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/sHDuqxxb6e — TWD Fangirl (@dasrightyo) April 9, 2018

Fact: Rosita has better eyebrows in the apocalypse than me on my best day #thewalkingdead @cserratos pic.twitter.com/j0vSU0aCqU — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) April 9, 2018

It’s amazing how many of the characters still look after their looks so much in The Walking Dead. If I was a few years into a zombie apocalypse I’d definitely have stopped caring about doing my eyebrows. — Laura (@ThatBenedictFan) March 25, 2018

Yes. Also, I’m convinced Daryl’s backpack contains nothing but hoarded batteries for the trimmer he must use to maintain his perfectly sculpted stubble. — Margaret Dube (@MargaretMDube) April 9, 2018

I think Daryl probably has a salon at The Hilltop. — Jeff Nordstedt (@jeff_nordstedt) April 9, 2018

I always wonder how they get clothes that fit them so well. I can go to a fully stocked, functioning mall, with trained help, and STILL struggle. — Denike (@de_nike) April 9, 2018

Every beard on #TheWalkingDead is fastidiously groomed. Not a hair out of place. I don’t even have that beard game in the real world. How do they do it? — wrrr (@Wrrrtika) April 6, 2018