AMC has released the preview for The Walking Dead 8×15, “Worth,” the penultimate episode of season 8.

Per the official synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the threat of the Saviors still looming, Aaron continues searching for allies; Daryl and Rosita take action and confront an old friend.

As All Out War barrels towards its conclusion, Aaron is tasked with recruiting the isolationist Oceanside community to join the ranks of the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom alliance, while Daryl and Rosita set out to prevent Eugene from crafting more ammunition for the Saviors.

Rick and Morgan, fresh off slaughtering the band of escaped Savior prisoners after offering them a reprieve, continue to struggle with their humanity as Rick has been confronted with the person he is versus who Carl wanted him to be.

Meanwhile, Negan, freed from captivity at Jadis’ junk yard, returns to the Sanctuary with a surprise guest that could prove dangerous for Savior mole Dwight.

That familiar Savior whistle rings out: Negan is back.

“Surprised to see me?” he asks. From the looks-like-he-sh—t-his-pants look on his face, he is.

“We have to take the Hilltop,” Negan tells his assembled generals — sans Simon — pointing out an exact point of attack.

Dwight, map in hand, pens on it a desperate message:

TOMORROW AFTERNOON — NEGAN AND TEN MEN AT THE X. OTHER 11 PERSON TEAMS AT EACH OF THE CIRCLES. END NEGAN, END THE REST. END THIS.

Elsewhere, Aaron is surrounded by the women warriors of Oceanside, and Simon rallies the troops — his own troops — as Negan and his “right hand man” head towards their inevitable clash.

“Time has come. Let us gather our likeminded individuals and do what we need to do,” Simon says.

Will Dwight alert the Hilltop in time? Will Daryl and Rosita be forced to assassinate Eugene?

The Walking Dead airs the second-last episode of season 8, “Worth,” Sunday, April 8 at 9/8c on AMC.