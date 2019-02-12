AMC has released a clip from The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 online.

In the video above, a group of Hilltoppers carry out a search for missing members of their community. As audiences know, Luke and Alden were captured by Whisperer leader Alpha to conclude the Mid-Season Nine premiere on Sunday night. The search gets off to a grim start when the only sign of Alden or Luke is their horses which have been devoured by walkers.

Connie, however, has caught on to the fact that the horses have been cut open with knives. The group is just beginning to learn about the Whisperers, a group which disguises themselves and walks among the dead. After the discover, Tara elects to keep the group together out of fear encountering the Whisperers without much information about how formidable of an enemy the group might be. When Connie and Kelly question Tara’s decision, she doubles down and insists everyone follow her.

Fans of The Walking Dead and certain characters within the series have caught a glimpse of how deadly the Whisperers can be. After the group claimed Paul “Jesus” Rovia as their first victim in the Mid-Season Nine finale, Alpha revealed herself in true-to-the-comics fashion when she took aim at Alden and Luke with a double barrel shotgun in Episode 9×09.

“I’ve been giving kudos to [showrunner] Angela [Kang] for a year for her impeccable casting choices,” director of Episode 9×09 Greg Nicotero told ComicBook.com. “Because I really feel like she is taking the show to a whole new level with her casting. And with Samantha, Samantha showed up, man, she literally was like, this is a role of a lifetime to be able to play this character that is so nuanced, and has such depth and such complexity to it.”

After casting Alpha, Nicotero wanted to be sure his team went the extra mile in designing the character for television.

“We’ve talked about putting a bald cap on her, shaving her head,” Nicotero explained. “I had some friends in London do a head cast, and then they shipped the head cast to LA, and we designed Alpha’s mask, you know what I mean? Just the design of the Whisperer masks themselves, was something that we were really excited about because it gives you that opportunity to create these faceless emotionless killers.”

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.