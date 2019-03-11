‘The Walking Dead’ 914 Preview Revisits the Past

The Walking Dead 914, ‘Scars,’ returns to the past for a peek into the aftermath of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) disappearance. Per its official synopsis:

An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds; eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.

The episode sees Lydia (Cassady McClincy) escorted to Alexandria when Daryl (Norman Reedus), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), and Henry (Matt Lintz) show up seeking refuge after rescuing the battered daughter of Alpha (Samantha Morton) from Beta (Ryan Hurst) and the Whisperers.

“We’ll definitely be telling the story of what happened there, and what’s kind of exciting about a six-year jump is that there is the opportunity to go back and tell some of those stories. So we’ll see some of what has happened,” show runner Angela Kang told EW in November when previewing the traumatic events experienced by Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Daryl in the skipped-over years that followed Rick’s presumed death.

“But it’s a deep, emotional story for Michonne, and for Daryl too. So I’m excited for people to experience that. It’s something that certainly has had an effect on Michonne in a deep and particular way. So that’s something that we wanna tell people what that’s about at some point.”

The episode, which reveals for the first time a Michonne pregnant with Rick’s son RJ (Antony Azor), finally reveals the reasoning behind the matching ‘X’ scars spotted on Michonne and Daryl.

“That is so creepy and amazing and awesome and I’m excited for everybody to see the journey that got both Daryl and Michonne to the place where they are,” King Ezekiel star Khary Payton told Insider.

“Trusting and untrusting. Why they made the decisions that they’ve made. As far as anything else, I am pumped, I’m so excited for you to see more but I won’t tell you why, you just won’t hear it from me. I am not that guy.”

Former Abraham Ford star Michael Cudlitz, who returned this past half-season as director, previously warned the revelations belong to “a big, really f—ed up thing that happened during that break,” adding, “it was bad.”

The Walking Dead premieres ‘Scars’ Sunday, March 17 at 9/8c on AMC.

