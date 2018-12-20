‘The Walking Dead’ Photo Helps Aaron Go “Full Rick”

Aaron is beginning to adopt a look similar to that of Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead comics in AMC’s live-action show with the exception of one key piece of his appearance — until now.

Thanks to Brian Huntington, Aaron now comes complete with his short hair, long beard, and hook for a hand. It’s the same look (though the opposite hand) as Rick Grimes as designed by Charlie Adlard in the comic book series. It’s only fan-art, at least for now, but a nice tribute to the source material. As Brian notes though, “never go full Rick,” as such a move could be dangerous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the fan-art of TV-Aaron designed to match comic book-Rick Grimes in the tweet below!

If my man @RossMarquand is going full Rick (you never go full Rick) in @TheWalkingDead we might as well get the right prosthetic… So I had some fun with the new shot. pic.twitter.com/VaZo9Ihcqf — brian huntington (@NotZombies) December 20, 2018

“When Angela [Kang] presented the idea to me at the beginning of the season, I thought it was fantastic,” Aaron actor Ross Marquand told ComicBook.com of his character losing the portion of his arm. “I love the idea of having the extra challenge. As a character, losing an arm is a significant one. It’s been interesting because I’ve been tying my arm up behind my back because I’ve been trying to get in the habit of not using it. Not all the time, of course, but when I’m at home and when I can get away with using one hand, I just try to keep it immobile. It’s been great because you realize that the biggest thing that comes with that is, obviously the sadness of losing a limb, but also the frustration of it. There’s this immense frustration of not being able to do the things you do. I’ve talked to a few people who have lost limbs and that’s the thing that keeps coming back is just this frustration.”

Do you think The Walking Dead should embrace its source material and give Aaron a hook hand or does the Jaime Lannister approach suit him better?

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.