The Walking Dead Actor Breaks Silence On Parents’ Sudden Deaths





The Walking Dead actor Alicia Witt broke her silence on her parents’ sudden deaths recently. She posted her thoughts on social media and tried to capture the grief she felt after such a tragedy. Witt talks about the media speculation surrounding their passing and tries to set the record straight on her relationship with both of them. The actor characterizes them as proud people who absolutely loved their daughter but valued privacy above all else. Robert and Diane Witt were 87 and 75 respectively when they died. Witt also described the anxiety she felt from not hearing back from them and calling for a wellness check. A detective would later inform The Walking Dead star about her parents and she instantly knew what had happened. Witt was able to attend a service to honor their lives and lay them to rest in Worcester this month.

“It still doesn’t feel real. it’s been a month since i got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry i’d gotten someone else involved. knowing as soon as i heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. knowing i would never hear their voices again. beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. i will forever be indebted to Mercadente Funeral Home for going to great lengths to make this possible.

thank you, also, to all those who have reached out with your memories about my parents. they were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny – there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

“the circumstances around my parents’ sudden passings have become fodder for press, and there are some misconceptions rolling around – understandably so. this is very delicate for me to write because i’m wanting to honor their privacy, which they held so tightly. there’s an awful irony in the fact that, because of the very lengths they went to in order to protect their privacy in life – that privacy has been stripped away in death. i never imagined i would have to talk about this publicly – much less, amidst overwhelming floods of grief…”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Alicia Witt’s family at this time.