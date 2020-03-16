The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Walk With Us

The battle at the Hilltop escalates into fiery chaos. The good guys fight off the horde as best they can, ultimately realizing they are slowing down the attack. Lydia tells Mary she will “never walk with” Alpha. Ezekiel rounds up the kids to flee. Judith kills some walkers and ultimately kills a human in a Whisperer mask. Earl brings her to a safe place. The dead are beginning to pile up and block themselves off. Yumiko is ready to kill off some Whisperers and sees Magna walking in the herd. Carol looks out from above at the chaos.

The Walking Dead’s opening credits play.

The day comes and the Whisperers are finishing those struggling outside of Hilltop. Alpha wants them to join her as walkers but Negan has been using his bat to kill those in misery. Alpha claims this is not a victory because she does not have everythning she wants. “I am at your service, Frowny McTwoKnives,” Negan tells Beta. Beta sends him to herd walkers but he instead starts killing them until he sees someone in Kingdom armor fleeing.

In the woods, Aaron comes across Negan and draws his sword. Walkers come in, allowing Negan to flee. He finds Lydia and captures her.

In the woods, Mary walks with Alden and Kelly. Her nephew is crying, so she gets a chance to hold him, calming him down and quieting the threat of being found. Later, they are spotted and followed by rogue walkers. Kelly rounds them all up and treis to get them into a van in the woods. Mary stays back to distract the walkers after handing the baby to Alden and Kelly. She easily puts them down, raising the question of why they panicked in the first place, but Beta finds her and stabs her. He drives the knife up her core after she rips off half of his mask.

A Whisperer finds him and knows who he is. “Your voice sounded familiar,” he said, prompting Beta to cut him down. Later, Beta stands before Mary as she reanimates but she is put down but Alden’s arrow.

In the woods, Yumiko and Magna have reunited. Magna explains that they kept searching for a way out but ended up in the horde. They moved together in the horde but she ultimately lost Connie and couldn’t find her again. Carol is eager to leave for Alexandria, frustrating Yumiko and prompting her to punch Carol in the face. Yumiko and Magna argue a bit about expectations, showing Magna’s change in world view.

Carol sits alone and toys with a walker, debating allowing it to bite her before putting it down. Eugene looks on. She asks him if he can relate to wanting something so bad that everyone gets mad and people died and there is still nothing to show for it. He says he can. He opens up about “the biggest meeting” of his life which is “coming up quick on the calendar.” He thinks he an’t go to it anymore after the events at the Hilltop. Carol ultimately encourages him to, “Just go to her.”

She finds a staff in the leaves, prompting a nervous look around.

Daryl, Rosita, and others find a cabin and search it. Ezekiel was supposed to be here with the kids but they’re not. They are, instead, hiding in another cabin with Earl. Judith is curious about whether or not Ezekiel is okay. Earl looks like he has gotten bit. He heads to another side of the cabin and put a large nail through a table, preparing to off himself. Judith catches him and offers to stay with him. He’s ready to see Tammy and his son again.

Outside of Hilltop, Jerry and Daryl search for the kids. They find Ezekiel under some debris. He is okay and tells them Earl has the kids. Meanwhile, Earl puts the large nail through his own face to prevent himself from reanimating. Later, Judith walks into find him. He reanimates and grabs her. Daryl arrives and finds all the kids. They come running out, except for Judith, who is with the Earl she had to put down.

Elsewhere, Negan tells Alpha that he has found what she is looking for. In another cabin, Lydia is tied to a chair. She is proud of Negan for coming through again and suggests he start leading with the Whisperers. He suggests Beta can’t take her place. He goes on to explain that he “lost somebody close to [him]. Pancreatic cancer.” He credits the cancer for putting things in perspective and realizes that “she was never more beautiful.” Alpha promises that death set her free. Negan says that when his wife was gone, he didn’t feel much of anything anymore. He explains he is dead to this world but she is pretending and doesn’t believe the things she says. She claims that killing her own daughter is her daughter’s destiny. “Lydia was made for this, to be free,” she says. “With me.”

Meanwhile, Lydia is breaking free of the restraints.

Negan asks Alpha, “You still love her?” and she claims she has to kill her because she loves her.

Negan and Alpha kiss before Alpha marches to the cabin. Lydia breaks free and opens the cabin door. It’s a different cabin.

Alpha opens the door and sees no sign of Lydia. Negan slashes Alpha’s throat. As she bleeds out, Negan kisses her one time and lays her down on the ground.

Later, Negan delivers Alpha’s head to Carol. “Took you long enough,” she says.