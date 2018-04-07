Andrew Lincoln Punches His ‘The Walking Dead’ Co-Stars

Andrew Lincoln is taking method actor to a dangerous new level.

The actor who plays Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead is now being accused of punching his co-stars in the face when sharing the screen with them for action sequences. The AMC show’s Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus appear on The Tonight Show (as seen in the video above), where he outed Lincoln for his dangerous lack of coordination.

“The thing about Andy is he’s got no coordination at all, whatsoever. Zero,” Reedus said. “So, [Negan actor] Jeffrey Dean Morgan calls me and he goes, ‘Tonight’s gonna suck.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘Because I have the big fight scene with Andy. He’s gonna punch me in the face. He’s gonna drink a lot of coffee. He’s gonna get super excited. He’s gonna punch me in the face.’”

The scene Reedus is recalling is from the Mid-Season Eight finale, in which Lincoln’s Rick and Morgan’s Negan came face to face in Alexandria. “It’s supposed to be acting,” Reedus said.

Previously, Lincoln admitted to punching Morgan in the scene, saying the actor took it “like a champ.”

“He has no coordination,” Reedus said. “The thing is, he does it, and then he completely denies that he did. Jeff’s on the phone, he’s going, ‘Man, he’s gonna punch me in the nose.’ Then, my other line rings and it’s Andy going, ‘Okay, so tonight, I’m getting ready, I’m gonna add a karate kick, and I’m gonna chop him and I’m gonna throw it, and I’m do all this stuff!’”

Of course, Reedus knew exactly what Lincoln was doing, but he asked anyway.

“I was like, ‘Where are you?’” Reedus went on. “He’s like, ‘I’m driving to set!’ I’m like dude, ‘It’s four o’clock. It’s a night shoot we don’t have to be there til eight!’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna get there early!’ And he’s drinking coffee.”

Reedus then clicked over his phone to the other line to tell Morgan, “Dude, you are so screwed.”

Later that night, Reedus got a text from Morgan. “It’s Jeff with a bandaid on his nose with an icepack,” “Yeah, he punched him in the nose, fractured his nose.”

Morgan isn’t the only cast member to feel the wrath of Andrew Lincoln‘s fist. “We did this one scene,” Reedus recalls. “I beat the crap out of him basically and then he’s supposed to run and tackle me off camera, just jump into an air bag, but he runs and he jumps and he punches me in the face with double fists.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.