Former ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Emily Kinney Addresses Andrew Lincoln Exit

Emily Kinney, who played Beth Greene on The Walking Dead, says the upcoming exit of longtime leading man Andrew Lincoln “makes a lot of sense.”

“I mean, I know him more personally as Andy than as Rick,” Kinney told The Stalking Dead Podcast of the Rick Grimes actor, who steps away to spend more time with his family, who live overseas.

“I think of his kids, you know, being in Atlanta and his family, I think it makes a lot of sense. He’s played the same character for years, and been away from his home, and he probably wants to spend more time with his family and try new characters, you know what I mean?”

Lincoln has been transparent about his young family being reason enough for him to end his eight-year tenure with the series, telling Access it was time to “just be around and have some continuity back home.”

“It makes sense to me as a professional… and just as a life move,” said Kinney, who is frequently on the move as a touring musician. “Think what happens in nine years of your life. He was probably like, ‘Man, I didn’t know it was going to be that long working on this project.’”

Kinney’s own tenure on the zombie drama lasted between seasons Two through Five, ending only when Beth was accidentally shot and killed during a standoff at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“Although it’s like so rare and awesome to have a steady gig as an actor, it’s so awesome, you’re so thankful, but then at the same time, at what point are you like, ‘man, it’d be nice to play another character,’” she said.

“You don’t necessarily get into acting to have a lifetime steady job, you know what I mean? [Laughs]. It’s not, like, the first goal. It’s very nice when it happens, but that’s not a motivating factor.”

Lincoln helped implement long-term plans for his departure with executive producer and former showrunner Scott Gimple, who quietly prepped the star’s exit strategy ahead of his Season Nine sendoff. Seeing off Rick Grimes will be Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), Shane (Jon Bernthal) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), Beth’s father, as officially announced by showrunner Angela Kang at New York Comic Con.

Kinney paid tribute to the late Wilson earlier this month after the 76-year-old actor died from a battle with leukemia, calling the Hershel actor “the best TV dad a girl could ask for.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.