‘The Walking Dead’: Steven Yeun Pays Tribute to Andrew Lincoln and Scott Wilson Ahead of Their Last Episode

Former Glenn Rhee star Steven Yeun has paid tribute to a couple of “goats” — or “greatest of all time” — ahead of Andrew Lincoln and Scott Wilson‘s last episode of The Walking Dead.

View this post on Instagram 🐐🐐 A post shared by Steven Yeun (@steveyeun) on Nov 4, 2018 at 8:57am PST

Yeun shared the tribute to Instagram Sunday, hours before The Walking Dead bids farewell to Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln.

Lincoln’s sendoff episode acts as a farewell to Hershel Greene star Scott Wilson, who died in October aged 76 following a battle with leukemia. Wilson’s Hershel returns as a vision hallucinated by a wounded and delirious Rick, marking the first time Wilson revisited the show since his character was killed off in Season Four.

Greg Nicotero, who directs the episode, confirmed Wilson was able to view his scene before he passed. It would prove to be Wilson’s last acting appearance.

“That Scott Wilson moment was one I had a lot of involvement with in terms of getting him there and filming and everything,” Nicotero told Express.

“The only thing I can tell you is Scott did see the scene and I was visiting him recently and I showed him the scene and he was so grateful. He had tears in his eyes when he watched it and he was so proud.”

Also returning to the series Sunday are former Walking Dead stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Jon Bernthal as the long-dead Sasha and Shane, respectively.

Yeun previously sent off Lincoln with a letter published through EW, hailing the longtime leading man as “one of the greatest.”

“I learned quite a bit during my seven years on that show with him. Sometimes it was direct, like him taking the time to work through a scene on our off days with me. Other times it was passive, just me just looking up to him, asking myself if I could ever do that; if I could be so resolute in the face of enormous pressure,” Yeun wrote.

“I heard this from my cousin and it seems to encapsulate the environment that Andy generated around him: kindness breeds safety; safety breeds confidence. To know that things will be taken care of because your lead actor is also an incredible leader is something that I will be forever grateful for. I owe Andy quite a bit for helping and guiding me throughout my time with him on that show. I’m just trying to catch up to his example.”

Lincoln’s last episode of The Walking Dead premieres tonight at 9/8c on AMC.