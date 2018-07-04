Andrew Lincoln’s Perfect Ending Idea For ‘The Walking Dead’ and Rick Grimes

Though Andrew Lincoln might not be around for it, the Rick Grimes actor has a perfect and hilarious ending in mind for The Walking Dead for some time now.

Early in 2017, Lincoln opened up about his idea for how The Walking Dead should end its entire run at PaleyFest, which was something he had bounced off of executive producer Greg Nicotero in the past. When a fan asked the cast on stage if the have any ideas for how the series should end, Lincoln said he had one, which Nicotero advised he keep to himself. Luckily, he didn’t.

“I’m gonna say this now, this is how I want Rick to die,” Lincoln said. “Do you want to hear it? I was gonna say it, anyway.”

That’s when the idea began to spew from Lincoln’s mouth. “So, we’re going through a desert somewhere and I jump off the bus,” Lincoln said, pointing out that he shared this with Nicotero while the two were in Spain. “In a very heroic act, Rick jumps off, ‘Cororororal.’ He’s still alive. Maybe it’s the last thing I say.”

Of course, Carl has since been killed off of The Walking Dead.

“Anyway, I jump off and I’m like kung-fu kicking. Earn my action figure… Half way through I get bit… Ow! Doesn’t matter, keep going!” Lincoln went on. “Anyway, I deal with that, and I’m dying on my own. Just waiting to die. I wait and I patch up and a day passes.”

Melissa McBride can’t stop laughing, at this point.

“I patch myself up, I don’t die,” Lincoln said. “The final shot is, “Holy s—! Maybe I’m the cure!’ High shot, the whole thing… High shot, herd of zombies coming: Rick gets up, follows the tracks to go see ‘Coral,’ walking, the herd comes towards him, and they separate. He walks through. Boom!”

The audience burst out laughing, along with Lincoln’s co-stars, all loving Lincoln’s epic but also hilarious idea, which will certainly never be brought to television.

Lincoln was not the only cast member at the time to share a take on how The Walking Dead should see an ending. Sasha actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who has since departed the AMC show, also chimed in. She was sharing a story Larry King had offered up to her during a conversation.

“How about last shot, last everything, whoever’s there, we get to the coast, you pan out, and you see all this ships blockading, in which you find out that it’s just America,” Martin-Green said.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.