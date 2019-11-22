The Walking Dead Might Have Already Introduced Another Whisperer Spy

Following the reveal that Alexandria medic Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) is a Whisperer spy sent by Alpha (Samantha Morton) to infiltrate the walled-off community, there could be other secret Whisperers lurking on The Walking Dead. In the opening minutes of the Season 10 midseason finale, “The World Before,” Alpha entrusts newly inducted Whisperer Dante with acting as her “eyes and ears” in Alexandria, instructing him to assimilate into the community and sabotage it from the inside, expediting its collapse. The flashback then shows Dante tossing away his Whisperer mask before linking up with a small pack of survivors who are then welcomed into Alexandria.

But another Whisperer spy might have been introduced in the Season 10 opener, “Lines We Cross.” There Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Judith (Cailey Fleming) train with the militia-like fighting force on the beach at Oceanside, where Luke (Dan Fogler) flirts with newly introduced Oceanside resident Jules (Alex Sgambati).

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Judith and little brother RJ (Antony Azor) discover a washed up Whisperer mask, Aaron (Ross Marquand) speculates the fleshy mask was carried down to the estuary by the river. It’s plausible the mask found by Judith and RJ belonged to Dante, or its proximity to Oceanside could be a hint that community has a spy of its own: Jules.

The little-seen Jules has so far had little purpose beyond serving as the reason why Luke volunteers to return to Oceanside in 10×04, “Silence the Whisperers.” That episode ends with Michonne, Judith and Luke heading from Hilltop to Oceanside in response to an emergency radio call suspecting Whisperer activity.

The cause of that distress call will be revealed in “The World Before.” The trip back to Oceanside is where Michonne and Judith will first encounter mysterious lone survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who is tripped up by a sword-wielding Judith.

Could there be other Whisperer saboteurs hiding in plain sight within the Oceanside and Hilltop communities? Or was Alexandria alone targeted for infiltration because it harbors Alpha’s disowned daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy)?

Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus previously teased it would be harder to determine the good guys from the bad this year:

“It’s the group eating itself and having to deal with the consequences of just being trapped in all different directions. You can’t tell who’s on the good side, who’s on the bad side,” he told EW ahead of Season 10. “Some people are playing other people for the wrong reasons and it’s kind of the breakdown internally, which is causing everybody to make these decisions that are just horrible, actually.”

The Walking Dead airs its Season 10 midseason finale, “The World Before,” Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.