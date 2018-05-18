‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Talks Emotional Difficulty Of Shooting Carl’s Death

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes, had a tough time shooting his final episode of the AMC series but is optimistic about the future.

Speaking during a panel at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee, the young actor opened up when a fan asked about his experience creating his final episode of the series. After all, he had dedicated eight years of his life to the show and was exiting at just eighteen-years-old.

“The whole episode sucked in general,” Riggs said. “I still get to see all of the other castmates at these conventions and things like that. It did kind of suck moving away from the show but, honestly, it’s so awesome getting to do other roles and other things I haven’t been able to do before and not just being confined to one role. Being Carl was super, super fun but getting to do other things has been the most fun I’ve had in years.”

Surprised as he may have been to hear the news he was leaving in Season Eight, Riggs has no hard feelings regarding his exit from The Walking Dead.

“I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs told ComicBook.com in an interview surrounding The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere, his final episode. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Riggs has been very active on social media since his exit from the AMC zombie show. As a result, he sees countless messages from fans and is grateful for the support offered to him since leaving a character they and he have spent years with.

“When it first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs said. “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.

