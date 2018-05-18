‘The Walking Dead’: Chandler Riggs Addresses If Carl Would Have Survived If Shane Had Killed Rick

Though some fans believe Carl Grimes might have survived The Walking Dead‘s war with Negan had Shane Walsh survived Season Two rather than Rick Grimes, Chandler Riggs says there is no way.

The actor appear at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville, Tennessee over the Mother’s Day weekend, where he was asked by a fan if he believes his character would have been in better or worse shape with Shane around. Riggs, without hesitation, shuts down the possibility of Carl having survived as long as he did with Shane rather than his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the entire group would’ve died a long time ago,” Riggs sad. “It would’ve been a very short show.”

The idea of Shane having been alive during the war with Negan is interesting but his brash personality would seem to have conflicted allowing Glenn or Abraham to die in the Season Seven premiere. Riggs might be right, after all, as Shane might have actually had a stronger reaction and gotten more survivors killed.

As for Carl, his death was as much of a shock to the cast as it was to fans.

“I had no idea,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln said. “Scott called me up and said, ‘You’re gonna hate this one. I want to just forewarn you.’ Even then, I was waiting to say, ‘This is a really cool way of telling me that I’m off the show, you know that?’ That’s what I thought he was about to say. He said, ‘It’s the kid.’ I couldn’t even say, ‘No.’ I was silent for a minute. He said, twice, ‘Are you still there?’ I just didn’t see it coming.”

For Rick, moving forward will be difficult, having lost the characters who defined him in the earliest days of The Walking Dead. “He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

Walker Stalker Con will be hosting its next convention in Orlando, Florida, in August.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.