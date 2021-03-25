The Walking Dead has a new episode set to air on Sunday night and ComicBook.com has your first look at an exclusive clip from Episode 10×21. The clip sees Melissa McBride‘s Carol Peletier seemingly struggling to sleep late at night with Dog at her side. In her conversations with the pup, she expresses her belief that Daryl will come back because, “he always comes back,” and contemplates leaving the area for good. She is seeing herself as a burden on those around her. The episode will follow Carol for the majority of its run time, following the individually focused format of the six Season 10 bonus episodes which were shot late in 2020.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×21 is titled, “Diverged.” The official synopsis for Diverged reads, “At the lowest point in their friendship, Daryl & Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Carol returns to Alexandria, while Daryl stays on the road, each going into their own type of survival mode.” The episode is directed by David Boyd on a script from Heather Bellson.

The fallout between Carol and Daryl has been a harsh one. Earlier in the show, Carol was blinded by her quest for revenge against Alpha and lost sight of the people she cared about. Losing her son Henry to the Whisperers, the second child she would lose in the apocalypse, resulted in Carol’s mental health taking a dark turn after so many heavy and tragic events. She accidentally got Connie trapped in a cave, leaving the character to be thought dead by the rest of the characters, although the audience knows Connie survived. Recently, Daryl lashed out at Carol for these actions, sending Carol into another emotional retreat as she is being made to feel unwelcome.

Things must shape up between these characters in one way or another, though. Following the final season of The Walking Dead which begins airing this summer, Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus will star in a Carol and Daryl spinoff series. Are you excited for new episodes of The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.