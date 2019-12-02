The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Dealt With Memory Loss After Accident

The Walking Dead‘s Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs was involved in a terrifying accident recently, falling from a horse and is now dealing with memory loss issues after the accident. Riggs was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and, although there were no broken bones, he still suffered a “bad concussion” according to his mother. Now, Riggs is trying to get back to life as he knew after being hospitalized but admitted to his followers on Twitter that he is dealing with forgetting things like his location, what was said to him, and more.

“Trying to get my mind back on track,” Riggs said when informing his followers he would not be streaming on last week. “I feel a lot better but I still forget a thing or two from time to time…It’s so weir hearing about what I was saying and doing after [the accident] happened. For hours I had no idea what year it was, how I got there, what happened, etc. and I kept asking the same questions over and over again just to immediately forget the answer.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

See Riggs’ tweets about the terrifying experience below.

it’s SO weird hearing about what i was saying and doing after it happened. for hours i had no idea what year it was, how i got there, what happened, etc. and i kept asking the same questions over and over again just to immediately forget the answer — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) November 23, 2019

“Thankfully, he’s going to be ok and thankfully I’m here with him,” Riggs’ mother Gina wrote in an Instagram post on November 22. “He was thrown off of his horse yesterday afternoon. Thank goodness he was wearing a helmet. He has a pretty bad concussion and is in a lot of pain but no broken bones! I took the first flight out to LA and got here at around 9:30 last night. Keep him in your prayers!”

Riggs has been living in Los Angeles since exiting The Walking Dead in its eighth season. He appeared on Talking Dead just a couple of days before his accident, alongside Siddiq actor Avi Nash.

Do you miss Chandler Riggs and his Carl Grimes character on The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for the rest of its tenth season on October 23.