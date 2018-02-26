‘The Walking Dead’: Chandler Riggs Explains Carl’s Last Day

Carl’s final day in the world of The Walking Dead had a larger purpose than earning countless tears from fans.

Chandler Riggs opened up about Carl’s choice to spend a lot of his last minutes with little sister Judith and makes efforts to save Alexandria while recapping the Mid-Season Eight premiere with ComicBook.com. “I think because he really wanted to make any last memories with Judith that he possibly could for Judith and really try to help her and really help him be okay with what’s happening mentally and not really get angry over it and be okay with what’s happening,” Riggs said.

As it turns out, the final scene Riggs shot on the AMC show for Episode 8×09 was the goodbye to little Judith. “The last scene I shot was the big goodbye scene with Judith,” Riggs said. “Yeah. It was super depressing, not the scene that I was excited for, but I think it turned out really well and I’m very happy with it.”

Ultimately, though, Riggs is satisfied with his characters farewell and excited about the new opportunities the free time will provide him. “I was very happy with the way Carl ended up going out,” Riggs said. “After reading the script, it made me feel a lot more comfortable with it and really excited to really show off what I can do in this last episode. This last episode it was some of the stuff that I’m most proud of. It’s super, super exciting to finally be able to talk about it and have people see my work.”

There is, in fact, one particular aspect of The Walking Dead definitely won’t miss. “I won’t miss having to go through anymore death dinners and watching other characters, any other cast members that I’m really a part of go,” Riggs said. “I’ve actually loved my time on the show, I don’t regret any of it ever. It was definitely the best experience that I could ever ask for. I’m okay with being off the show, it was definitely an experience that I’ll never forget.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.