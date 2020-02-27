The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Reacts To Carl Viral Video: “Please Make It Stop”

Chandler Riggs has been away from his role as Carl on The Walking Dead for a couple of years now. Still, the name Carl and how it is pronounced by the likes of Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, Sarah Wayne Callies’ Lori, and Jon Bernthal’s Shane haunts Riggs. A viral video on Twitter caught that actor’s attention, as it is a super cut of that trio of characters along with Scott Wilson’s Hershel and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie saying Carl in versions which range from a whisper to a desperate scream. We can only imagine this is the sort of thing that haunts Riggs’ dreams, and he is pleading for it to stop!

Riggs quote-tweeted the video on Twitter, writing, “Jesus Christ please make it stop,” in a tweet. The responses are hilarious and he seems to be having some fun with the well-known joke of Rick’s twisting of “Carl” into “Coral.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check outs Riggs’ tweet with the all too funny video of The Walking Dead characters saying “Carl” below!

jesus christ please make it stop https://t.co/dRh99oq6cr — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) February 27, 2020

Surprised as he may have been to hear the news he was leaving in Season Eight, Riggs has no hard feelings regarding his exit from The Walking Dead.

“I joke about it, but I’m not really bitter about it,” Riggs told ComicBook.com in an interview surrounding The Walking Dead‘s Mid-Season Eight premiere, his final episode. “It’s more like an innocent way to go out. That’s kind of what Carl is really embodying in these last two episodes and really just kind of sums up Carl as a whole and proves that he knows that there is something after the war, it’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Riggs has been very active on social media since his exit from the AMC zombie show. As a result, he sees countless messages from fans and is grateful for the support offered to him since leaving a character they and he have spent years with.

“When it first aired, the amount of messages that I got on Reddit and the amount of comments that I got on Instagram and then Twitter and everything,” Riggs said. “It was really just overwhelming with the amount of support coming from fans that were super sad to see my character go. The majority of them were just really, really excited to see where I go next and that’s how the attitude that I had towards it and I’m really happy that a lot of my fans have the same attitude towards it as well and are excited to see what I do next.”

Do you miss Carl on The Walking Dead? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.