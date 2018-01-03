‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Releases A New Song

Chandler Riggs is now two-songs deep into his musical career.

The young actor who recently exited The Walking Dead during its eighth season released his second song under the name of Eclipse titled, “Lunar.” Riggs shared links to the song on Twitter as it is available on Spotify, SoundCloud, and iTunes. For the new song, he collaborated with Jaron Steele.

Check out the tweet and hits one of its links below to give Riggs’ song a listen!

Riggs has since corrected the Spotify link in a later tweet, as the link in the tweet above is broken. To listen to Riggs’ new track on Spotify, click here!

Previously, Riggs released a song called, “Hold On,” featuring Lolaby. Since, the song cracked the century mark in thousands of views. “Hold on, just hit 100k on Soundcloud. Thank you,” Riggs said. “I have so many more exciting things to show you. Also, shout out to the person that listened to it 103 times between December 14th and 15th.”

Riggs has played Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead since its first season but will be featured in his final episode when the show returns for the second half of its eighth season. The free time provided by no longer being featured on the AMC series has clearly been put to good use!

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC.