‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Clip Prompts Morgan’s Exit

A new clip from The Walking Dead Season Eight finale seems to be teasing Morgan’s exit from the AMC show, in favor of a journey to Texas.

The clip, seen in the video above, features the show’s only remaining characters from its first episode: Rick and Morgan. In it, their opposing views of what to do about the Saviors is on display.

Rick wants Morgan to stay behind but Morgan insists he come along. “I have to,” he repeats. “It’s not me. It’s everybody else. I keep them alive. I’m gonna keep Henry from… We are worse than we were. Me and you, we are. Giving your word to those men, back at the bar, I mean it’s what it took, yeah, but… That was something else. That was something wrong for you. We crossed into because we both lost everything. Everything good. What does it matter if we spend whatever’s left on keeping people alive?”

“Because we haven’t lost everything,” Rick says. “Not yet.”

“We have,” Morgan tells him. “And we can’t go back.”

Should Rick ultimately decide to pardon Negan of a death penalty in favor of jailing him, Morgan will certainly disagree with the leader enough to see a need to steer clear of him. “The things that the writers are doing with Morgan and the way that they’re navigating, it’s not really a spoiler alert, but the way that Morgan transitions through the crossover is really, really interesting,” Morgan actor Lennie James told ComicBook.com. “The springboard that goes from The Walking Dead to Fear is a real… He goes with some kind of trajectory. It is a full, well-thought out journey that Morgan goes on. A lot of it is tied to his relationship with Rick. A lot of it is tied to his relationship to this group of people that he feels conflicted about caring for and wanting to protect.”

“He gets really messed up,” James said his character’s Season 8 journey. “That’s about as much as I can say.”

As it turns out, the crossover has been planned for quite some time. “I found out quite early on,” James said. “I found out maybe a month into the shooting of Season 8. Maybe a month, maybe six weeks into it. Scott Gimple gave me a call and asked me to come around and he pitched the possibility and it took a lot talking.”

The Walking Dead Season Eight finale, however, will not be James’ last TV-episode with Andrew Lincoln.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.