What Happens To Eric In ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics?

As Alexandria, the Hilltop colony and the Kingdom wage war against Negan and the Saviors, it’s all hands on deck — and some background characters are stepping onto the frontline.

Episode 8×02 of The Walking Dead sees Alexandria residents Tobin (Jason Douglas), Francine (Dahlia Legault), Scott (Kenric Green) and Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) get in on the action, and during a shootout attack on a Savior outpost, Eric reveals a gunshot wound to the gut. Boyfriend Aaron (Ross Marquand) hurries the bleeding Eric off, and we’re left to wonder about his fate.

In the comics, Eric and Aaron were in a relationship and served as recruiters for Alexandria. The pair would embark on scout trips in search of survivors, and if a person or a group seemed decent, Aaron would approach with an invitation to assimilate into the Alexandria Safe-Zone. Eric would hang back and act as Aaron’s “insurance policy,” who would save Aaron and kill the candidates if they proved dangerous.

In both the comics and the show, Eric was part of the group that bravely fought to reclaim Alexandria from an invading horde of Walkers that had made their way into Alexandria’s walls. It wasn’t the only time Eric would show bravery: after Carl fired a shot at Negan’s beloved barbwire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille, the villain demanded the boy be tossed over the wall — a request to which Eric replied by telling Negan to “F dash dash dash” himself.

Eric would join Rick and members from Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom in their surprise attack against Negan’s home base, the Sanctuary. Later, Eric is alongside Aaron and others as they follow Rick in a siege on a Savior outpost — a mission that results in Eric being shot in the head and killed. Aaron cradled his dead boyfriend’s body mid battle before exacting his vengeance on the Saviors, later telling Rick he wouldn’t be okay until “every last one of these motherf—kers are dead.”

It remains to be seen if Eric’s live-action counterpart will succumb to his wounds or survive his perilous ordeal.

