‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #190 Covered Reveals Commonwealth War

Trouble is coming to the Commonwealth according to The Walking Dead issue #190’s cover art.

The cover was revealed by The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard on social media. Adlard shared the image on social media with its title also being revealed as “Storm The Gates.” It appears the tension at The Commonwealth has reached a breaking point. Adlard offered no tease, synopsis, or further details of the issue’s narrative.

Check out the cover of The Walking Dead issue #190 below.

A little late but here is your look at the cover for #TWD #190. Out in April. STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE STEWART

APRIL 3 / 32 PAGES / BW / M / $3.99 pic.twitter.com/XZ9pA8O9Rj — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) January 22, 2019

The tease comes as the recently released issues of The Walking Dead comics see Rick and company attempting to pull off damage control at the new community in Ohio. However, it seems The Commonwealth might tear itself apart from within, as characters like Mercer are eager to use their soldier skill sets to overthrow the tyrannical Governor Pamela Milton.

The image and title for issue #190 comes after its predecessor teased a similar fall into chaos. Issue #189 has a title reading, “Lines Are Drawn.” The small synopsis for issue #189 teases the tension at The Commonwealth reaching a breaking point: “Chaos has come to The Commonwealth.”

As The Walking Dead issue #192 approaches, many fans are expecting a major event to take place before it comes to an end as it will mark the final issue of Compendium Four. Typically, each compendium leads up to a pivotal event in Kirkman’s series.

The Walking Dead issue #189 hits shelves in March with issue #190 bringing full-on chaos to The Commonwealth in April.

The Walking Dead issue #189 hits shelves in March with issue #190 bringing full-on chaos to The Commonwealth in April.