‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Teases Romance For Daryl

The Walking Dead‘s new showrunner Angela Kang has a promise which might make Daryl Dixon‘s fans happy.

When asked by TVLine if Daryl fans would be satisfied with the character’s story in Season Nine in terms of a potentially romantic narrative, the showrunner laughed at the prosptect before giving a carefully worded answer. “What I will say,” Kang started, “is that we will be telling a great story with Daryl this season. He has some really meaty material coming up, so Daryl fans will get their fill.”

It’s unclear whether she is hinting at a possible romance for Daryl Dixon, which could possibly include finally labeling a connection to Carol. Of course, Kang was never going to give a simple “Yes” or “No” response, anyway. The cast and crew of the AMC series are typically on top of things when their words can offer spoilers of any sort.

Daryl, however, won’t be the only character from Season Three or earlier to earn some focus in the upcoming ninth season. In Season Nine, “the show deals a lot with the bonds between the core characters that have formed over the course of years. There is love between them,” Kang said, “but these are also complex relationships. They’re family.”

Still, it will be interesting to see how Daryl and Rick’s relationship turns out after Season Eight’s finale seemed to be pitting them against one another. On top of that, the relationship between the two characters has already been described as all-time low status.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.