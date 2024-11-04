The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Trailer Teases Daryl and Carol in Spain

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol finale, “Au Revoir Les Enfants.”] Daryl and Carol are headed home… eventually. After flying halfway around the world to track down her missing best friend in France, Carol (Melissa McBride) reunited with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and helped Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) escape Paris on a plane piloted by Ash (Manish Dayal).



Because the aircraft could only carry three passengers, Daryl chose to stay behind and find another way back to America — a sacrifice Carol couldn’t let him make alone. And so the season finale ended with Daryl and Carol making the 50-kilometer trek through the Channel Tunnel to England.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 trailer (below) shows Daryl and Carol in London led by a guide (series newcomer Stephen Merchant), someone setting sail across the Atlantic Ocean, and the duo in what appears to be the Tabernas Desert in Spain. “Thought it was all over,” Daryl can be heard saying in the trailer. “You and me both,” replies Carol, looking worse for wear.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced that the Madrid-based third season would be set and shot in Spain. On-location filming in the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions provide “a new and unique backdrop for the post-apocalyptic world,” the network said in a statement.

Premiering in 2025 on AMC and AMC+, season 3 of Daryl Dixon “tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love,” per the synopsis. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

In addition to Reedus, McBride, and Merchant, the new season stars Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega (The Devil’s Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (Días mejores, Valley of Shadows) as series regulars. Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (the Through My Window trilogy, Past Lies) have also been cast in recurring roles.