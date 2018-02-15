Daryl And Dwight’s Relationship Changing On ‘The Walking Dead’

Norman Reedus’ favorite bit of The Walking Dead Season Eight’s back half is the narrative involving Daryl and Dwight.

Daryl first met Dwight in Season Six when Austin Amelio‘s character was on the run from Negan. Ultimately, he would betray Daryl and head back to the Sanctuary before deciding to truly betray the villainous Savior leader in favor of Daryl’s group. Going forward, the relationship will be explored and Reedus is particularly looking forward to it.

“That’s my favorite storyline going forward,” Reedus tells EW.

The characters certainly have their differences but ultimately have similar intentions: rebuild a decent civilization.

“They’re both right,” Reedus said. “One just knows how to deal with it a little better. The other one is scared. Daryl’s not scared. Dwight’s scared and he makes decisions based on fear, but he’s trying to do the right thing. It seems like it. So you can’t really hate on him. We all do horrible things in this world and Dwight did a bunch of crappy stuff and Daryl gets it, and Daryl knows that Dwight’s operating from a place of fear. Not to give anything away, but I’m very happy with that storyline going forward.”

Still, fans shouldn’t expect Daryl and Dwight to actually ever became pals, Reedus warns. “I wouldn’t say that,” Reedus adds. “I don’t think he ever fully accepts Dwight, but he gets it. He gets where he’s coming from, but he doesn’t like him. They don’t like each other. I think one person’s trying to hang out and the other person’s like, ‘Stay the f— away from me.’ You know what I mean? It’s like that whole thing of the snake biting the guy. He’s like, ‘Well, you know I’m a snake.’ It’s kind of like that a little bit.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.