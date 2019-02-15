A new clip from The Walking Dead‘s next episode features the return of angry Daryl.

In the upcoming episode, it appears Daryl Dixon will use Henry as a means to get information from Lydia. Lydia was captured in Episode 9×09, revealed as the daughter of Whisperer leader Alpha. However, Lydia opted to keep the details of her group a secret when Daryl and others interrogated her. The only person she will open up to is apparently Henry but he seems to be giving her too much information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What the hell’s wrong with you, huh?” Daryl asks Henry. “Telling her about the Kingdom? What if there’s more of her people out there? You’ve got family at the Kingdom.”

Henry is quick to realize his mistake and that he is putting people like his parents Carol and Ezekiel in danger. However, he is also quick to accuse Daryl of using him to get information out of Lydia. After Daryl admits he was, he adds that it was working, but prompts a defensive response from Henry.

“She’s a good person who got messed up out there,” Henry insists. “And she’s right about you, you know that? You’re an asshole.”

The Walking Dead Episode 9×10 is titled, “Omega.” The official synopsis for Omega reads, “A new arrival at the Hilltop opens up about the leader of a group of mask-wearing savages. A search party sets out on a daring mission to find two missing friends.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.

(via TVGuide)