New ‘The Walking Dead’ Holiday Ornaments Coming Soon

Hallmark will release two new ornaments inspired by The Walking Dead this fall ahead of the holiday season, adding a second Daryl Dixon and a zombie-fied Merle to its Keepsake Ornaments collection (via Bloody-Disgusting).

The new ornaments capture the likenesses of Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus and Merle Dixon actor Michael Rooker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Daryl Rides Again” sees the zombie-slaying survivor seated on his motorcycle and ready to hang on your tree, with the “Merle Dixon Walker” finding the older Dixon brother in his bloodied zombie form.

The newest Daryl and Merle ornaments become available to purchase October 6, 2018. Daryl will run you $19.99 and Merle, available only in limited quantities, will cost $17.99.

AMC and Hallmark teamed in 2015 for their first Daryl ornament, which saw Daryl in a standing position and brandishing his iconic crossbow.

Hallmark added a Rick Grimes ornament in 2016, with The Walking Dead leader stood at the ready with his famous Colt Python in hand, followed by a katana-wielding Michonne figure in 2017.

The line borrows heavily from season 3 of The Walking Dead, the season that saw Merle seek redemption as he single-handedly attempted to assassinate the villainous Governor, saving his little brother and accompanying band of survivors at the prison.

The sacrificial act ultimately cost Merle his life, and his sorrowful younger brother was forced to put down Merle’s reanimated corpse.

Rooker, who has since gone on to famously portray blue-skinned alien Yondu in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, has been off The Walking Dead for more than five years — but it hasn’t stopped the actor from weighing in on more recent events in the show, like the then-ongoing conflict between Daryl’s pack and Negan’s Saviors.

Asked during a 2017 convention appearance what advice Merle would have for Daryl on the Negan conflict, Rooker answered:

“If you know anything about Merle and Daryl’s relationship, Merle would say, ‘Get over here! Now you go back out there and you go and you find this Negan guy, and you kick his little tail. Go on!’” Rooker said.

“And I’d kick him out of the house and make him go fight Negan again. I don’t think he fought Negan — he never fought Negan. No, no. Daryl would win. Don’t you think Daryl would win? Oh, yeah.”

The Walking Dead, fresh off its season 8 finale, is expected to return to AMC in October.