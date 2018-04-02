Is ‘The Walking Dead’ Really Getting A Daryl Dixon Prequel Movie?

While The Walking Dead is headed to theaters, it won’t be for a Daryl Dixon prequel movie.

On April 1, Skybound pulled off a prank which temporarily had the crowd of Walking Dead fans roaring. The publisher of The Walking Dead comic dropped what appeared to be a movie poster teasing the prequel story for the popular Norman Reedus character Daryl Dixon. However, the whole thing was an April Fool’s Day prank.

Check out the tweet from The Walking Dead account below.

Next year’s going to be fun 👀 pic.twitter.com/RXpHO5t3Pa — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 1, 2018

Of course, the giveaway is Skybound‘s lack of control over Daryl Dixon. Reedus’ character is one of the few characters on AMC‘s The Walking Dead who do not, never have, and never will exist in Skybound’s The Walking Dead comics. All live-action stories and appearances involving the character, therefore, require approval from the network.

Still, none of that is as much fun to think about as bringing back Daryl Dixon for a Sons of Anarchy style movie or prequel series with Michael Rooker’s Merle Dixon. For now, though, the prank is just that and there is no reason to believe The Walking Dead will launch any Daryl Dixon prequels or films.

The AMC show will, however, head to theaters on April 15. The Walking Dead Season Eight finale and Fear the Walking Dead Season Four premiere will play back to back in theaters nationwide, with 30-minutes of exclusive bonus content playing beforehand. Tickets are available through Fathom Events.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.