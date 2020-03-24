The Walking Dead: Daryl Might Make Negan “Look at the Flowers”

The Walking Dead sics Daryl (Norman Reedus) on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in 1014, “Look at the Flowers,” where Negan attempts to convince Carol (Melissa McBride) to hold up her end of a secret deal. A flashback to the events of 1004, “Silence the Whisperers,” reveals Carol secretly set Negan free with a mission to bring her Whisperer leader Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) head. In exchange, Carol gives her word she will “make sure” the Alexandrians overlook Negan’s past crimes and remember him as Alpha’s killer, but Carol appears to renege on their pact when she places Alpha’s zombified head on a spike at the Whisperer border where she learned son Henry (Matt Lintz) was dead.

The trailer for the episode shows Negan returning to the shack where he tied up Alpha’s daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), to keep her out of the way after capturing her in 1012, “Walk With Us.” But he’s attacked by Daryl, who is seen taking the fugitive Negan prisoner in first look photos from “Look at the Flowers.”

Will Daryl spare Negan, accounting for the past rescues of Lydia, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming)? Or will Daryl make Negan “look at the flowers,” punishing him for the part he played in the Whisperers’ fiery attack that devastated Hilltop?

“From the fact that Carol comes in, they clearly had a plan, and we’ll explore this in episodes to come, but Negan being Negan, how do you really kind of control where he’s at? And it’s always important for me with that character to be true to Negan,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW. “Negan has a selfishness problem at the end of the day. I think he is somebody who has been trying to redeem himself, but there is that edge, and he’s so interesting to me in the fact that he sometimes lives in that gray area.”

“Is he a hero? Is he an antihero? Does he go back and forth? Negan still has road to travel, even in his own attempts to redeem himself,” Kang continued. “And so there are ways in which the respect that Alpha showed him for somebody who was trapped in a jail cell and picking tomatoes and wanting to be something more — there’s something really seductive about that to somebody like Negan. And so we always wanted to play that complicated layer with all of it.”

The Walking Dead 1014, "Look at the Flowers," premieres Sunday, March 29 at 9/8c on AMC.