‘The Walking Dead’ Teases A Daryl Prequel Movie

The official Twitter account for Skybound’s The Walking Dead shared a likely faux poster teasing a Daryl Dixon prequel on April Fool’s Day.

Next year’s going to be fun 👀 pic.twitter.com/RXpHO5t3Pa — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) April 1, 2018

“Next year’s going to be fun,” the tweet reads.

The poster features the iconic crossbow of fan-favorite zombie apocalypse survivor Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), draped in front of the famous angel wings best known for adorning Daryl’s vest.

“Some stories begin before the dead rise,” reads its tagline, suggesting a prequel for the bow-wielding zombie slayer. At the bottom, a supposed release date of March 29, 2019.

Coincidentally, or perhaps not, March 29 annually celebrates Smoke and Mirrors Day — a day dedicated to illusions and things that aren’t what they appear.

Reedus, who has starred as the gruff motorcycle-riding Daryl since The Walking Dead‘s first season in 2010, traverses across the globe in the off-season where he films popular reality television series Ride With Norman Reedus for AMC.

The star likely has little time for a live-action movie prequel, and Daryl has admitted he had little going on before the widespread zombie outbreak devastated the world: “I was nobody,” Daryl said. “I was nothing.”

Daryl was a tag along of his older brother, Merle, who was a small time crook and drug abuser that spent his time getting high and watching cartoons.

AMC previously explored Daryl and Merle’s early days in the zombie apocalypse in The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct, a multi-platform video game released in 2013. Players took control of Daryl as he and Merle navigated walker-infested streets as they made their way to Atlanta.

Scott Gimple, The Walking Dead showrunner turned overseer of the entire Dead brand for AMC, is openly pursuing future spinoffs and other tales told in the Walking Dead world.

The plan is to expand the shared universe by way of “traditional stuff, non-traditional stuff, stuff people don’t expect,” according to Gimple, which could take the form of other spinoffs (like ongoing series Fear The Walking Dead) or short form in-between-commercial mini-series like Flight 462 and Red Machete.

Such a plan could theoretically see the arrival of Walking Dead prequels — even if those prequels don’t involve the famous flesh-hungry corpses best known for plaguing the living in the hit franchise.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.