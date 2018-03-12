Former Savior Dwight proves his true allegiances in the Talked About Scene from The Walking Dead 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or.”

Dwight, who has been secretly leaking inside information from Negan’s people in an effort to help Rick Grimes and the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom alliance win the war, helped lead the evacuating Alexandrians to safety after their community was bombed in 8×08.

Tara has taken issue with the two-faced Savior, who fired the bolt from Daryl’s crossbow that killed her doctor girlfriend Denise, going so far as to hurl a gnawing walker in Dwight’s direction.

Despite having originally found herself aligned with the Governor when he attacked Team Family back at the prison, Tara is adamant you “can’t just switch sides” and make things okay.

“I chose my side,” Dwight said. “This is it. I’m here to help you beat Negan. After that… well, I know how it ends.”

He offered a sincere apology to Tara, who declined to give anything even resembling a shit about what he had to say.

“I don’t expect you to forgive me, I don’t deserve it,” he told her. “Just wanted you to know, that’s all.”

Moments later, Tara pulled her gun on Dwight and fired — chasing him through the woods with an intent to kill.

Tara and Dwight found themselves in the bushes, alone, Tara’s gun in Dwight’s good side.

Dwight, resigning himself to his fate, said he “just wanted to help you win first.”

They were happened upon by a pack of Saviors, who were dangerously close to discovering the fleeing Alexandrians taking refuge in a swamp — an area deemed avoidable for being too dangerous.

Out of choices, Dwight stepped into the open to protect Tara and her friends, stepping back into his role as “D,” the Savior general and Negan loyalist.

Dwight bullshitted his way around an excuse, leading the Saviors away at great personal risk to himself.

Laura, the Savior with the barcode neck tattoo, has figured out he’s the mole helping turn the tide against the Saviors and her location is TBD.

Now that Dwight is back at the Sanctuary and in the clutches of the Saviors, he’s at risk of his cover being blown at any moment — a revelation that would result in a tortured and bloody end for Dwight.

Worse still, Dwight had a front row seat to Negan’s vile new plan to wage war against the uprising communities, and he has no way to warn Rick and the other survivors.

Dwight’s ultimate fate remains up in the air as the war continues to unfold in The Walking Dead 8×12, “The Key,” airing Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

