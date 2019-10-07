AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead 10×02, “We Are the End of the World.” Per its official synopsis:

A flashback reveals the origins of Alpha and Beta; Alpha attempts to toughen up Lydia as they prepare to walk with the dead; the Whisperers create their herds.

The episode, split between present day and the early years of the apocalypse, will unmask secrets behind Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her ferociously loyal number two Beta (Ryan Hurst). Audiences will also meet never-before-seen Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch), who will give us an up-close look at the complex inner workings of Alpha’s cult.

“I think that there is a cult-like aspect to it. Alpha is such a charismatic leader and Beta is a true believer. So, I think that there is an element to it that I think will feel that way,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW. “Certainly Samantha Morton has said that that’s an element that’s similar to what she’s channeling. Because these people have to be true believers in a philosophy that’s really pretty extreme in some ways.”

Despite revelations to come behind Beta’s unique dynamic with Alpha, Hurst says TWD will maintain an air of mystery around his always-masked villain.

“I think that that’s such a beautiful enigma of what happens to a person after the end of the world when they decide to don the skin mask of a dead human being and keep it on all of the time,” Hurst previously told Insider. “I think it’s such a beautiful mystery of who and why does somebody decide to do that? And I think, you only lessen things if you have him take off the mask. So, I think you’ll see him in that mask for a greater portion of Beta’s time on The Walking Dead.”

After Alpha’s backstory was first revealed in Season 9 episode “Omega,” Morton said Season 10 will take another look at Alpha’s mostly buried humanity.

“In Season 10, I’m most excited for the fans to see Alpha’s humanity, and understanding a little bit more about what are the Whisperers, why they behave the way they behave,” Morton said on TWD‘s Season 10 Preview Special. “We’ve already seen this within the entire show, I think, but how the apocalypse affects some people one way and other people another way, and how primal instincts can take over individuals. And seeing more of that from a female perspective, as well, I think, is quite important. And with Alpha being this female villain, it’s interesting to explore.”

The Walking Dead 10×02, "We Are the End of the World," premieres Sunday, Oct. 13 at 9/8c on AMC.