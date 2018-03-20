AMC has released a batch of promotional photos for the next episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×13 is titled, “Do Not Send Us Astray.” The official synopsis for Do Not Send Us Astray reads, “Trouble arises when unexpected visitors arrive at the Hilltop; heartbreaking discoveries are made.” The episode is set to be an action-packed one as Simon leads a Savior charge on the Hilltop community.

The battle at the Hilltop doesn’t seem to be messing around if Simon and Dwight’s arrival is any indication. Not only are they bringing the Savior convoy but, more importantly, they are arguing amongst themselves. Simon’s attempt at negotiating with Maggie over the radio probably won’t go very well, prompting the wild card to queue up an assault on the community. Dwight certainly isn’t going to stand for this.

Not featured in the photos are Negan and Jadis. The two characters were last seen in the closing moments of Episode 8×12, with the villain waking up in the passenger seat of a car driven by the former trash heap leader. Now, with Simon having been outed for killing all of her people, Negan might be equipped with the silver tongue to explain himself and talk her out of killing him when they arrive at the surely sketchy destination they are headed to. Hopefully, Episode 8×13 explains how Negan came to be in her car in the first place, though.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.