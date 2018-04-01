‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 14: Still Gotta Mean Something

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourteenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Episode 8×14 is titled, “Still Gotta Mean Something.” The official synopsis for Still Gotta Mean Something reads, “A Heaps prisoner makes a discovery. Carol searches for someone in the nearby forest. Rick and Morgan find themselves in the company of strangers.” The episode will see several interesting character pairings, in addition to Rick and Morgan’s quest to kill the remaining Saviors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos from Episode 8×14 released by AMC in the gallery below!

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action]

With only three episodes left in Season Eight of The Walking Dead, the All Out War saga will begin to show signs of its conclusion in Episode 8×14. However, strongly written dialogue will offer some of the most significant character development on the AMC series this season.

As the synopsis points out, Carol will be on a search for someone near the forest. Given her current scenario, this will likely be a search similar to that of The Walking Dead‘s second season. With Henry missing after accidentally freeing the Saviors from their Hilltop captivity, Carol’s search will be reminiscent of her search for Sophia.

Meanwhile, Jadis and Negan will be revisited after the Savior leader was seen in the former ruler of the trash heap’s front seat as a prisoner.

To watch the new episode online, use Sling TV or head over to AMC’s official website after its airing to watch for free using cable or satellite provider log in information.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.